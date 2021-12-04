Bomb defused under police car ahead of Erdoğan event

Turkish police found a bomb under the car of a riot police officer assigned to work at an event attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in eastern Turkey, the state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday.

The device was discovered in the small city of Nusaybin, on the Syrian border, from which the officer had been due to drive 200 km (125 miles) northeast to Siirt , where Erdoğan later addressed an outdoor audience.





The car was parked at the officer's home in Nusaybin. The bomb was defused and an investigation was launched, Anadolu reported.

Hamza Dağ, deputy chair of the ruling AK Party, said police had delayed releasing the information to avoid a public backlash.

In his speech in Siirt, Erdoğan said he hoped that the foreign exchange and inflation rates would stabilise soon, after a historic selloff in the Turkish currency, the lira.







