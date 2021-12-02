Azerbaijan conducts military drills with Turkish-made Bayraktar UAVs

The Azerbaijani Air Forces conducted a military drill with Bayraktar drones, Turkey's state-of-the-art unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.

The drill , which included live-fire training flights, aimed to improve the Azerbaijani Air Forces' combat skills.

"During live-fire training flights, the aerial reconnaissance was conducted in cooperation with units of other types of troops, and the coordinates of the imaginary enemy's land-based targets were determined," the ministry said in a statement.

The Azerbaijan Defense Ministry also released the drill's video footage.