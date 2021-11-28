Italian coastguard saves 240 migrants, including newborn

 Contact Us
Published November 28,2021
The Italian coastguard has rescued more than 240 migrants in distress in the Mediterranean Sea, authorities said on Sunday.

A patrol boat off the Calabrian coast had taken the people on board overnight.

Among those saved were 40 minors and a newborn baby, according to the coastguard. The infant had been born on the fishing boat earlier in the day.

A merchant ship and a vessel belonging to the EU border protection agency Frontex were also involved in the rescue.

The operation, which was complicated by poor weather conditions, lasted over 16 hours.