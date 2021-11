Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday said regional and international cooperation were of great importance in the fight against terrorism and that no distinctions should be made between terror groups.

Speaking at the 15th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization , Erdoğan said that the peace, stability and regional development would gain momentum once the region is cleared of terror groups such as YPG/PKK, Daesh/ISIS, and Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).