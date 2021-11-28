Chelsea draw with Man Utd as Jorginho scores penalty to redeem himself

English Premier League leaders Chelsea drew 1-1 at home with Manchester United on Sunday with a second- half penalty scored by Jorginho.

Manchester United drew first blood at London's Stamford Bridge Stadium as English forward Jadon Sancho scored on a counter attack in the 50th minute.

Red Devils midfielder Bruno Fernandes helped his defense, kicking to play a sloppy long ball. Italian midfielder Jorginho was the last Chelsea player in his own half.

But The Blues captain Jorginho was a bit careless and could not control the ball in the air properly, allowing Sancho to intercept it and rush unopposed into Chelsea's penalty area before scoring against goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

In the 67th minute, however, Chelsea were awarded a penalty after their Brazilian defender Thiago Silva was fouled by Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

In the 69th minute, Jorginho made amends for his mistake, converting the penalty successfully. Chelsea leveled the match.

Michael Carrick's men could not secure the lead but took a point at Stamford Bridge.

Despite the draw, Chelsea are still at the top of the Premier League with 30 points in 13 matches.

Manchester United are quite desperate for the title race in England as the Red Devils have collected 18 points to come in eighth.

Title contenders Manchester City beat West Ham United 2-1 at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

İlkay Gündoğan scored the opener for Man City in the 33rd minute of the snow-hit game.

Another Manchester City midfielder, Fernandinho, fired a low shot after several passes to score in the 90th minute, doubling the gap.

West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini unleashed a strike that hit the crossbar and went inside in the 94th minute, a consolation goal for the visitors.

Manchester City are hot on Chelsea's trail as they have 29 points to be in second position.

Fourth-place West Ham have 23 points. The Hammers are five points behind Liverpool in the league table.

Liverpool on Saturday hammered Southampton 4-0 at Anfield.