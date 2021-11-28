News World German leader Steinmeier calls on public to restrict contacts as cases rise

"It is important that we all act together now. Let's stick to the rules, let's reduce our contacts once again. Let's do it so that schools and childcare centres don't close again, so that we don't have to completely shut down public life again," German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier wrote in an editorial for Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

