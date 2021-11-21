GERMANYS COVID-19 CASES, DEATH TOLL AND HOSPITALIZATION RATES RISING

Germany's seven-day incidence rate has risen to a record 372.7 new coronavirus infections per 100,000 people, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control said on Sunday morning.



The rate is up from 362.2 the day before, and 289 a week ago, confirming the rapid spread of Covid-19.



Health officials said there were 42,727 new cases within the past day, a significant increase on one week ago, when 33,498 new infections were reported.



Sunday's infection figures bring the total in Germany to 5,354,942, although officials believe the real total to be significantly higher as many cases go unrecognized.



The number of people treated in hospital for Covid-19 has also risen. The RKI said on Friday that 5.34 people per 100,000 had been admitted over the past week, up from 5.3 a day earlier. The figures may not be complete, however, as some hospitals record their figures slightly late. Germany's highest hospitalization rate was around 15.5, last Christmas.



The data showed 75 people had died of Covid-19 within the past 24 hours, up from 55 one week ago. The latest figure brings the national death toll to 99,062.



The RKI also stated that 4,626,300 people have recovered from the virus.