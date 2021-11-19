United Nations voices concern about health of Chinese pandemic whistleblower

The UN is "very concerned" about the rapidly deteriorating health of Zhang Zhan due to the Chinese journalist's hunger strike protesting her conviction for documenting the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan.

Zhang's life is said to be at serious risk, said UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Marta Hurtado . She was convicted in December 2020 for her coverage of the growing epidemic from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where it was first discovered.

"Zhang, a journalist and former lawyer, traveled to Wuhan in February 2020, and for three months, she documented the authorities' response to the COVID-19 outbreak. She shot and uploaded videos to social media platforms highlighting people's lives in the city," said Hurtado.

In May 2020, police arrested her and took her to her home city of Shanghai, where she was imprisoned, said the rights office.

Later, in December 2020, she was convicted for "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" and sentenced to a four-year prison term.

"While in detention, Zhang has conducted several hunger strikes to protest her imprisonment, conviction, and sentencing," said Hurtado.

Since her arrest last year, the Human Rights Office has raised concerns over her case publicly and bilaterally with Chinese authorities.

It seeks clarification on the criminal proceedings taken against her due to what it says appears to have been her legitimate journalistic activities.

'FORCE-FEEDING'

Authorities have allegedly force-fed Zhang as she has been on hunger strike.

"However, over time, her health has seriously deteriorated, and she is said to be dangerously underweight," said Hurtado.

"We call on the Chinese authorities to consider Zhang's immediate and unconditional release, at the very least, on humanitarian grounds, and to make urgent life-saving medical care available, respecting both her will and her dignity."

The UN rights office said the free flow of relevant information was vital in early crises such as public health emergencies.

"We reiterate our call to all States to ensure that all emergency measures, including with regard to freedom of expression and media freedom, introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are strictly necessary, proportionate to their legitimate aim and non-discriminatory," said the Human Rights Office.