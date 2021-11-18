Another Kurdish family joins anti-PKK sit-in protest in Turkey southeastern Diyarbakır province

Another Kurdish family on Thursday joined the ongoing protest against the PKK terror group in southeastern Turkey.

Since Sept. 3, 2019, families whose children have been abducted or forcibly recruited by the PKK terror group have been camped outside the Diyarbakir offices of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), a party the Turkish government says has links with the PKK.

Demonstrations have since spread to other provinces, including Van, Muş, Şırnak and Hakkari.

Zebude Öner joined the protest for her daughter Zahide, who was taken away by the terror group seven years ago.

Öner said she went to Iraq twice to find her daughter but was unable to track her down.

"I want my daughter back from the HDP and PKK. The HDP took her and gave her to the PKK. They must bring my child back. I will not leave until my daughter returns," she said, also urging her Zahide to surrender to Turkish forces.

In Turkey, offenders linked to terror groups are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law, if they surrender.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women children and infants.