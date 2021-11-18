Biden approval plummets to all-time low of 36%: poll

US President Joe Biden's approval rating dipped to an all-time low of 36%, according to a poll released Thursday.

The finding is on par with last month's Quinnipiac University poll, dropping one point since October. Disapproval similarly rose one point to 53%.

Biden is facing his lowest approval ratings on record for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, the economy and foreign policy, according to the poll.

Respondents were split 47% to 47% on whether the president cares about average Americans, but a majority, 51%, said he was not honest and 57% said he does not have good leadership skills.

Still, 57% approve of Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure package that he signed into law this week, and 58% approve of his $2 trillion social spending package that is stalled in Congress.

Biden is facing strong headwinds on the economy with 61% of people saying it is getting worse, compared to just 16% who say it is getting better. That comes as Americans face higher prices at the gas pump and annual inflation hovers around 6%.