UN CHIEF ANTONIO GUTERRES: DONT USE BELARUS MIGRANT ISSUE FOR POLITICAL PURPOSES

Published November 10,2021
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is watching with concern the migrant situation on the border between Belarus and Poland and believes "such situations should not be used for political purposes or become a cause of tension between states," a U.N. spokesman said on Wednesday.

"He reiterates the importance of ensuring that migration and refugee issues are dealt with according to humanitarian principles and international law. Such situations should not be used for political purposes or become a cause of tension between states," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.