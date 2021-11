Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Thursday against a return to Cold war-era tensions in the Asia Pacific, urging greater cooperation on pandemic recovery and climate change.

"Attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geo-political grounds are bound to fail," he told a virtual business conference on the sidelines of the APEC summit .

"The Asia-Pacific region cannot and should not relapse into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era ."