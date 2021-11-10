 Contact Us
Antony Blinken hopeful for opportunity to stop conflict in Ethiopia

"We are hopeful that, given the important work that president Obasanjo is engaged in -- the efforts that we're making and others are engaged in -- that there is still a window to pull back and to move this to a better place," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters.

Published November 10,2021
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said he believes all sides see the dangers of perpetuating the conflict in Ethiopia as he warned there is no military resolution to the differences between the parties.

"There is an opportunity, I hope, for everyone to pull back, to sit down, to get a halt to what's happening on the ground, and ultimately, to produce a ceasefire, to have access for humanitarian assistance and over time to negotiate a more durable political resolution," Blinken told reporters.

Blinken voiced hope that diplomacy led by former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo could halt a deadly war in Ethiopia.