Erdoğan sends letter to Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi to condemn assassination attempt

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a letter Wednesday to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in which he condemned in the "strongest terms" a terror attack on the home of the Iraqi premier.

"The Republic of Turkey is determined to continue its strong support for you in your ongoing fight against terrorism," Erdoğan wrote to Al-Kadhimi, whom he referred to as, "Mr. Prime Minister, Dear Brother."

"It is with great sadness that I learned of the terrorist attack on your residence in Baghdad," said Erdoğan. "Once again, we will always stand by our neighbor Iraq in this just struggle (against terrorism)."

The Iraqi army said Al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt on Sunday after explosive-laden drones targeted his residence.

Al-Kadhimi called for "calm and restraint from all for the sake of Iraq" following the attack.

It came amid protests by supporters of the Iran-backed Al-Fatah Alliance and Hashd al-Shaabi militia in the wake of last month's parliamentary elections results.