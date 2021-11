Erdoğan receives head of Libyan High Council of State

Turkey 's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Khalid al-Mishri , the head of the Libyan High Council of State , on Wednesday at the Presidential Complex in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

The closed-door meeting lasted about two hours.

Libya's presidential and parliamentary elections are set for Dec. 24 under an agreement reached Nov. 15, 2020, by Libyan political rivals.

Libyans hope upcoming elections will contribute to ending an armed conflict that has plagued the oil-rich country for years.