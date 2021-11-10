Diyarbakır mothers' anti-PKK sit-in protest enters 800th day

A sit-in protest by families whose children have been kidnapped by YPG/PKK terrorists entered its 800th day on Wednesday.

The protest began Sept. 3, 2019, with parents staging a sit-in outside the office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) which they accuse of playing a role in their children's disappearance. The government accuses the HDP of having links to the PKK terror group.

Grieving families have vowed to continue protesting until every family is reunited with their children.

Mevlüde Üçdağ joined the protest for her son, Ramazan.

Üçdağ said she will not leave the site without her son.

"I am waiting for you here. I will never give up. You are my son, come and surrender," she said, calling for Ramazan to give himself up to authorities.

Güzide Demir is protesting for her son, Aziz.

"The HDP took my child and handed him over to the PKK. My son, I miss you so much," she said, underlining that the families would continue to protest until they are reunited with their children.

She urged Aziz, along with other children who are in the hands of the PKK terror group , to surrender to Turkish security forces.



