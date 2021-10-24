President vows equitable development as Zambia celebrates independence

Zambia on Sunday celebrated 57 years of independence from British colonial rule.

In his first independence address as the country's leader, President Hakainde Hichilema reiterated his government's vision to ensure equitable development by providing equal opportunities for all.

Vowing full support for all regions, he urged citizens to work extra hard to help Zambia achieve its development goals.

Hichilema laid wreaths at the Freedom Statue in the capital Lusaka and the graves of former leaders Kenneth Kaunda, Fredrick Chiluba, Levy Mwanawasa, and Michael Sata.

Kaunda was the Southern African country's founding president who led the struggle against British colonial oppression.

He died in June this year, just a month before the elections that saw Hichilema defeat his predecessor Edgar Lungu.

Lungu did not attend any of Sunday's events despite being invited in his capacity as a former president.

Hichilema also presided over an investiture ceremony for Zambians who have rendered distinguished service to the nation.

Among those honored at the event were Oscar Chapula, an army lieutenant who rescued more than 100 Zambians from the country's embassy in Libya during the Arab Spring protests.