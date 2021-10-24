Over 115.25M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered over 115.25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released on Sunday.

Over 55.16 million people have been given a first vaccine dose and more than 48.1 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 10.96 million people.

The ministry recorded 24,792 new cases, 195 fatalities, and 24,403 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 228,536 more virus tests were done over the past 24 hours, the data showed.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.94 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 243.5 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.