Ajax hammer PSV 5-0 in Dutch football league

Ajax Amsterdam hammered PSV Eindhoven 5-0 in Dutch football league Eredivisie's week 10 game on Sunday.

Ajax started the game fast as midfielder Steven Berghuis brought 1-0 lead to his team in the 19th minute at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

In the second half, Ajax increased the pressure as Sebastian Haller scored a second goal in the 56th minute.

Ten minutes later the Amsterdam team made it 3-0 with Brazilian midfielder Antony.

Davy Klaassen scored the fourth goal for his team in the 76th minute, while Serbian midfielder Dusan Tadic took the lead to 5-0 in the 92nd minute.

With this victory, Ajax have 25 points and top the Eredivisie standings, while the PSV are placed 2nd with 21 points.