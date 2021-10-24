Pope calls on world to help migrants in Libya

Pope Francis called upon countries around the world to intervene in Libya's migration crisis, in his weekly Sunday address on St Peter's Square in Rome.



"I appeal to the international community one more time to keep its promises to find a common and concrete solution to the migration flows in Libya and the entire Mediterranean region," the head of the Catholic Church told the many assembled pilgrims and faithful.



He demanded, among other things, that priority be given to rescuing people in the Mediterranean Sea and guaranteeing them a dignified life and access to asylum procedures.



"I express my closeness to the thousands of migrants, refugees and people seeking protection in Libya," the Argentine said. "I hear your cries and pray for you." So many of these men, women and children were exposed to inhuman levels of violence, he noted.



Pope Francis has long championed the cause of refugees.



The situation in the Mediterranean remains tense. People keep setting off by boat from Libya and other North African countries in an attempt to reach the European Union.



At times, the Libyan coast guard takes people on board and brings them back. Numerous aid organizations involved in rescuing distressed migrants in the Mediterranean are critical of this procedure, calling on the EU to take action.