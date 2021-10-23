TURKEYS ERDOĞAN ORDERS 10 AMBASSADORS DECLARED PERSONA NON GRATA OVER CALLS ON KAVALA CASE

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday he had ordered the foreign ministry to declare 10 ambassadors -- including from the United States, Germany and France -- 'persona non grata' for calling for the release of jailed businessman Osman Kavala.
The foreign ministry summoned the ambassadors on Tuesday for what it said was an "irresponsible" statement calling for a just and speedy resolution to Kavala's case. He has been in prison since late 2017, charged with financing the Gezi riots and participating in a failed FETO-led coup attempt.