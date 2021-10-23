Trabzonspor edge past Göztepe to stay top of Turkish Super League

Trabzonspor defeated Göztepe 1-0 in the Turkish Super League week 10 game on Saturday.

Gervinho of Ivory Coast brought victory to Trabzonspor with his goal in the 56th minute at Göztepe Gürsel Aksel Stadium in Izmir.

With this victory, the Black Sea Storm increased their undefeated streak to 21 games in the Super League.

They now have 24 points and remain at the top of the league table, while Göztepe are ranked 18th with 8 points.

RESULTS

Öznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor 2-1 Altay

Çaykur Rizespor 2-1 Kasımpaşa

Gaziantep 1-1 Gzt Giresunspor

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor 2-0 Yukatel Kayserispor

Göztepe 0-1 Trabzonspor