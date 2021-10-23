Senior al-Qaeda member killed in Syria drone strike, US military says

The US military said late Friday it had killed a senior al-Qaeda member in an airstrike in Syria.



There were no indications of civilian casualties from the drone strike, the US military command centre CENTCOM said in a statement.



An MQ-9 drone was used for the strike that killed senior member of the al-Qaeda terrorist organization Abdul Hamid al-Matar, it said.



"Al-Qaeda continues to present a threat to America and our allies. Al-Qaeda uses Syria as a safe haven to rebuild, coordinate with external affiliates, and plan external operations," the military said.