Daesh claims attack on power pylon north of Kabul

The Daesh terrorist group has claimed responsibility for a blast targeting a major pylon that has left Kabul and several Afghan provinces without power since Thursday night.



The militants set off an explosive device on a power pole in the Shakardara district of Kabul province that led to electricity outages, the group said in a statement published on its Telegram channels early on Saturday.



The detonation damaged a high-voltage line supplying power to the capital Kabul and several Afghan provinces.



Afghanistan imports most of its electricity from neighbouring countries, mainly Uzbekistan.



Daesh has repeatedly targeted power pylons in the country as a part of what it calls "economic war."



Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August, this is the group's first attack on an electricity pylon.



However, the extremists have carried out numerous deadly attacks, mainly against Taliban security forces and Shiite religious sites in the country.



This month, they claimed responsibility for two major bombings in the north and south of the country that killed at least a hundred civilians.



The Taliban are enemies of the Daesh. Both extremist groups have been fighting each other since Daesh emerged in Afghanistan in early 2015.



