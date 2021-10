News World RootAyyildiz hacks Donald Trump's website with Islamic message

RootAyyildiz hacked the donaldjtrump.com website with the Islamic message on Monday. The message was written in Turkish and translates as: “Do not be like those who forgot Allah, as Allah made them forget themselves. They really went astray.”

DPA WORLD Published October 19,2021