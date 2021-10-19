All 21 people onboard survive after plane crash near Houston, Texas

All 21 people on board a private jet survived after the aircraft crashed while attempting to take off from the Houston Executive Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Tuesday.

All of those onboard, including passengers and crew, were evacuated safely after the twin-engine McDonnell Douglas MD-87 rolled through a fence and caught fire, the FAA said in a statement.

Footage from the scene captured by KPRC-TV, Houston's NBC television affiliate, showed firefighters attempting to put out the fire with much of the plane completely gutted by flames.

The flight was chartered and bound for Boston where the Houston Astros are set to play the Red Sox in game four of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday night, according to the outlet.

An investigation into the incident will be conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board with the assistance of the FAA.

A search of the plane's tail number in the FAA's aircraft database showed it is owned by 987 Investments, a limited liability company registered in Texas.