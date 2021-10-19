Turkey’s president arrives in Nigeria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived Tuesday in Nigeria's capital Abuja, the last leg of his mini-tour of three African countries which also included Angola and Togo.

President Erdoğan was welcomed by Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffery Onyeama, Federal Capital Territory Minister Muhammad Musa Bello, Nigerian Ambassador to Turkey Ismail Yusuf Abba and Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria Hidayet Bayraktar at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Accompanying the president are first lady Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş, Ömer Çelik, the spokesman for Turkey's Justice and Development (AK) Party, AK Party Deputy Chairman for Foreign Affairs Efkan Ala, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın.

Erdoğan will start his official talks on Wednesday. The Turkish president will be welcomed by his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari with an official ceremony at the Presidential Palace.

The two leaders will hold a joint press conference after one-on-one talks and delegation meetings.

Erdoğan is also expected to attend the official luncheon to be given in his honor by President Buhari.

The Turkish president started his four-day tour of three African countries on Sunday.

The tour is considered significant for new cooperation opportunities in Africa.