Thousands of Sudanese rally in Khartoum to ‘restore’ revolution

Thousands of Sudanese demonstrated in front of the presidential palace in Khartoum on Saturday to demand the "restoration of the revolution" and better living conditions.

Waving the national flag, demonstrators carried banners reading "Patient people are hungry" and "One people, one army" among others, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter at the scene.

They were also chanting slogans calling for the overthrow of the transitional government.

On Thursday, the National Charter movement , one of the parties making the Forces for Freedom and Change coalition, called for mass rallies to "restore" the revolution.

"We will meet you (the Sudanese) on the street on Saturday in processions to restore the revolution and revive political life in Sudan," the National Charter movement said in a statement.

Sudan is ruled by a civilian government and a Sovereign Council, which consists of 14 members; five military representatives from the army, six civilians from the Forces for Freedom and Change coalition and three members who were added in February to represent armed groups after a peace deal was signed with the government in October 2020.

For weeks, tensions have escalated between the military and civilian components of the transitional authority in Sudan as the former criticized the latter following a foiled coup attempt on Sept. 21.

Meanwhile, demonstrations have shaken eastern Sudan since Sept. 17 in rejection of a peace deal with rebel groups, which the local Beja tribes say marginalizes their community.

Since Aug. 21, 2019, Sudan has been in a 53-month transitional period that will end with elections in early 2024.





