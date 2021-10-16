Northern Ireland goalkeeper sent off for hitting own player

A goalkeeper in the Northern Ireland league was sent off Saturday for hitting one of his own players.

Aaron McCarey, playing for Glentoran, was red-carded in the last 10 minutes of the 2-2 draw with Coleraine.

He was furious after Coleraine had scored an 80th-minute equaliser, running to remonstrate with teammate Bobby Burns who had given the ball away in the lead-up to the goal.

McCarey appeared to strike Burns in the face before grabbing him by the shirt while he was grounded.

"Aaron's held his hands up in the dressing room and said it shouldn't have happened," said Glentoran boss Mick McDermott.