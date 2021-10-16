Erdoğan: Islamophobia and racism unfortunately remain as main problems in Europe

Speaking during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his remarks that racism, Islamophobia, xenophobia, discrimination, unfortunately, remain as main problems for the Turkish community in Europe.



Erdoğan announced that they discussed issues on agenda, especially bilateral relations, in today's meetings with Angela Merkel.





The Turkish community in Germany constitutes our common wealth, holds an important social aspect of our relations, Erdoğan said in a statement. The president also added that he hopes Merkel will continue to contribute to the friendship.



Erdoğan underlined that he expected the successful work they carried out with Angela Merkel to continue in the same way under the new German government.





Before leaving office, German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed in her comments that the EU's support to Turkey on irregular migration would continue.

Merkel stressed that Turkey and Germany always have common interests, and added that this would be how the next federal government will see it.

The press conference followed an hour-long meeting between Erdoğan and Merkel at the Huber Mansion.

After 16 years in power, Merkel is preparing to leave active politics later this year, but she will remain in her post until a new coalition government is formed.