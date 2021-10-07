TURKEYS PARLIAMENT HEAD ATTENDS G20 PARLIAMENTARY SPEAKERS SUMMIT

Turkey's parliament speaker participated in the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit, or P20, in Italy's capital Rome on Thursday.

Mustafa Şentop also held meetings with Roberto Fico, speaker of Italy's Chamber of Deputies, and Maria Elisabetta Casellati, president of the Italian Senate.

He also met South Korea's parliament speaker Park Byeong-seug; Lindsay Hoyle, speaker of the UK's House of Commons; DR Congo Senate leader Modeste Bahati Lukwebo; Singapore's parliament speaker Tan Chuan-Jin; and Puan Maharani, speaker of Indonesia's People's Representative Council.

Turkey's bilateral relations with these countries and the main issues on the G20 agenda were among the topics discussed in the meetings.

Şentop and his global counterparts will publish a joint statement on the last day of the two-day summit.

He will also address a session-titled Sustainability and Food Security After the Pandemic-on Friday.

Şentop and the parliamentary delegation accompanying him will meet representatives of several think tanks before returning to Turkey.