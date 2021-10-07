'Illegal, dangerous': Turkey condemns Israeli ruling on Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa

Turkey on Thursday strongly criticized an Israeli court's decision in favor of Jews praying at the Al-Aqsa complex.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the move will "further encourage fanatic circles" and "cause new tensions" at Jerusalem's holiest site.

The ministry called on the international community to "strongly oppose the wrong, illegal and dangerous decision" as well as "all provocations" against Al-Aqsa.

In a landmark ruling on Wednesday, an Israeli judge said that "silent" prayer by Jewish worshippers at the Al-Aqsa complex in occupied East Jerusalem was not a "criminal act."

The decision, which came on an appeal by Rabbi Aryeh Lippo against a ban on his visits to the flashpoint site, has also been vehemently denounced by Palestinians.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980, a move never recognized by the international community.