Turkey to protect its citizens from rising global energy prices: Erdoğan

Turkey is striving to protect its citizens amid rising energy prices across the world, the country's president said on Thursday.

"We're making every kind of sacrifice to protect our own citizens at a time when energy prices have increased between two and five fold all over the world, especially in Europe," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the extended provincial congress of his Justice and Development (AK) Party in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan underlined that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Turkey has kept energy prices that are under state control at the lowest possible level, subsidizing them if necessary, and has continued to do so.