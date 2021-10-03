Turkey extends its condolences after Kabul mosque blast

Turkey conveyed its condolences after a deadly blast Sunday at a mosque in the Afghan capital.

At least eight people were killed and 20 others wounded when a bomb went off near the entrance of the Eidgah Mosque in Kabul.

"We are saddened to receive the news that today a bomb explosion that went off at the entrance of the Eidgah Mosque during a funeral prayer in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, claimed lives and wounded many people," Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We offer our condolences to those who lost their lives in this heinous and inhumane attack, wish a speedy recovery to the injured, and hope that stability and security in the country will be established as soon as possible," the ministry added.

People had gathered at the mosque for a memorial service for the late mother of Zabihullah Mujahid, the deputy minister of information and culture for the Taliban government who is also the Taliban's longtime spokesman

Mujahid earlier said on Twitter that "a "number of civilians" had died in the blast "near the entrance of the Eidgah Mosque in Kabul."

Saeed Khosti, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry in the interim Taliban government, said three people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.