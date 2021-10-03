Taliban launches operation against DAESH sleeper cell

Taliban forces have launched an operation against an DAESH sleeper cell in Kabul, hours after a blast near the funeral of the Taliban chief spokesperson's mother.



"DAESH terrorists are cornered in a house in Khairkhana area of Kabul city," Taliban member Muhammad Jalal wrote on Twitter. "[Three] DAESH terrorists have been neutralized by their own belts."



Two residents of the area told dpa that they have heard the sound of heavy clashes for hours.



"We can still hear it but we don't know what is going on. A number of houses have been damaged as a result of the clashes. Some areas are burning such as the fuel and gas shops," a resident of the area said.