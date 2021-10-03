Over 110.3M COVID vaccine jabs administered in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered over 110.3 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since the country launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released on Sunday.

More than 54 million people have been given a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while around 45 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

According to the data, some 87.06% of Turkey's adult population has now received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 10.4 million people.

The ministry recorded 27,351 new coronavirus cases, 194 fatalities, and 22,004 recoveries over the last 24 hours.

As many as 348,462 virus tests were conducted in the past day.