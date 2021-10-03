Five Pakistani soldiers killed near Afghan border

At least five Pakistani soldiers were killed in the north-western tribal region bordering Afghanistan, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government was in talks with the Pakistani Taliban.
The soldiers were killed in North Waziristan district when militants attacked their convoy late Saturday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, said in a statement.
Militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.
On Friday, Khan said his government was in talks with some factions of TTP for peace and reconciliation. The talks were taking place in Afghanistan.
"I am against a military solution, and as a politician, I believe political dialogue is the way ahead," Khan said in an interview.
The Pakistani military has launched a series of offensives against the group since 2009.
The country suffered over 80,000 casualties and over 3.5 million citizens were internally displaced due to military operations against the militants.
The revelation by Khan ignited a fierce debate on social media with a large number of people disapproving the move.
The group has declared a war against the country, and has carried out 37 attacks against Pakistani soldiers and police in September alone, according to a tally of bombings and gun assaults claimed by the TTP.