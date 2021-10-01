Merkel assures Libyan leader of continued German support

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday assured the top Libyan leader that Germany 's new government will continue efforts for Libya 's political reconciliation and economic development.

Speaking at a joint news conference with visiting chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, Mohamed al-Menfi , Merkel said that Libya will continue to be among Berlin's main foreign policy priorities, after the formation of a new German coalition government.

"In the next couple of weeks and months, we will see a transition process here from one government to the next. But I can assure you that Libya will continue to be among the main priorities of Germany," Merkel said.

"There will be a continuity in this respect. We would like to continue our cooperation with you," she added.

Merkel underlined that a political solution to the conflict in Libya was of significant importance, not only for the country but also for the whole African continent.

She reiterated her demand for the withdrawal of foreign troops and mercenaries from Libya and said that it was important to ensure that parliamentary and presidential elections are held on Dec. 24. She also promised Germany's continued engagement for Libya's economic development and stability.

Germany's outgoing chancellor played a leading role in resolving the conflict in Libya by hosting a leaders summit in 2020, and her government continued its diplomatic initiative to advance the UN-led political unification and reconciliation process in the country.

After last month's elections in Germany, Angela Merkel is quitting active politics, but she will remain in her post until a new coalition government is formed.