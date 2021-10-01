Islamic State fighters attack Taliban in northern Afghanistan

Islamic State fighters in Afghanistan have attacked Taliban forces in the northern province of Parwan, a Taliban spokesperson said on Friday.



According to Bilal Karimi, an explosion took place in the provincial capital, Charikar city, targeting a Taliban vehicle.



The explosion "lightly injured" five members of the Taliban security forces, Karimi said.



Following the incident, the Taliban's special forces attacked an Islamic State hideout close to the site of the explosion. It was destroyed, according to Karimi.



Taliban special forces also arrested two Islamic State fighters in the area, Karimi added.



On Wednesday, a local Taliban official and two others were injured in an explosion in the eastern Afghan province of Kunar, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported.



A roadside bomb hit the vehicle of the Taliban's newly appointed director of mines and petroleum in the provincial capital of Asadabad, the agency said, quoting a provincial Taliban spokesperson.



No group has yet claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attacks on the Taliban. However, Islamic State militants have recently claimed a series of attacks on the Taliban in eastern parts of the country, particularly in Nangarhar.



Since 2015, when the so-called Islamic State for Khurasan Province first announced its presence in Afghanistan, the extremist group has staged numerous deadly attacks, mainly targeting the country's Shi'ite Hazara community.



