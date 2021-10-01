DRC outraged amid revelations of sexual abuse by WHO workers

A recent report by the World Health Organization (WHO) revealing that its staff sexually assaulted hundreds of girls and women in the country outraged authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Last week, WHO released a report saying that its staff perpetrated harrowing sexual abuses in the DRC.

In its final report published on Tuesday, the commission investigating these allegations reported that the incidents were relayed in the press from August 2018 to the end of June 2020.

UN Radio on Friday quoted the country's Ministry of Human Rights as saying that the Congolese government was deeply outraged by the report of the Independent Commission probing allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse.

"The Ministry of Human Rights strongly condemns these odious and irresponsible acts committed by certain WHO staff against vulnerable Congolese citizens, while the latter should nevertheless benefit from the assistance, protection, and support of these same agents," said a press release signed by Human Rights Minister Albert-Fabrice Puela.

"The ministry affirms that in-depth investigations will be carried out on the ground in the coming days and responsibilities will be established," added Puela.

At least 80 cases of sexual abuse were recorded during the response period against the 10th epidemic of the Ebola virus disease in North Kivu and Ituri provinces.

Most of these were allegedly committed during 2019, according to WHO investigators who identified at least 80 incidents in the main response areas, including Mangina, Beni, Butembo, Komanda, and Mambasa.

The majority of victims who testified to the investigating team were women, 63 in total, whose ages range between 13 and 43.