Singapore reports almost 3,000 coronavirus cases in new daily high

Singapore's Health Ministry said late on Friday that more than 2,900 new cases of coronavirus had been confirmed over the past 24 hours, the fourth daily record this week.



The ministry said that eight more people had died after contracting the virus, taking the total to 103. Almost half the deaths have been recorded since the start of September.



Almost 100,000 people have had the virus in the city-state. Around one-third them were infected during the past four weeks, as the Delta variant that earlier led to record numbers in neighbouring countries like Malaysia spread to the wealthy city-state, which had seen low numbers for more than a year.



Despite the recent rise, Singapore's cumulative pandemic-related deaths per million people remains one of the world's lowest, according to official statistics collated by the University of Oxford's Our World in Data.