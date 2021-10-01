Erdoğan criticizes western nations over inhumane policies towards refugees

Speaking at the Turkish National Grand Assembly in capital Ankara on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hailed Turkey's enterprising and humanitarian foreign policy to ensure international peace and security. Erdoğan praised Turkey's enterprising and humanitarian foreign policy, criticizing western nations for their policies towards refugees.

"From Palestine and Jerusalem to Kashmir , from Rohingya Muslims to everyone who lives under the pressure of security and poverty in Africa, we will keep our hearts open for everyone," Erdoğan stressed in his address to the Turkish lawmakers on Friday.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech at the Turkish National Grand Assembly in the capital Ankara.



"We will defend the rights of our Crimean brothers in the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and we will follow the Uyghur Turks ' enjoyment of human rights in the broadest sense on the basis of China's territorial integrity," Erdoğan said in a statement.

ERDOĞAN HAILS 'ENTERPRISING AND HUMANITARIAN' FOREIGN POLICY



Erdoğan praised Turkey's enterprising and humanitarian foreign policy, criticizing western nations for their policies towards refugees.



"While Turkey alone opened its arms to 4 million oppressed people , there were some who panicked in the face of a few thousand refugees based on its borders, and showed inhumane behavior by leaving aside the rights and the law. The fate of tens of thousands of refugee children who disappeared in Europe is still unknown," Erdoğan pointed out.

ERDOĞAN: PREVENTED CREATION OF TERROR CORRIDORS ON BORDERS



"Thanks to our new understanding of security, which is based on finding and eliminating threats at their source, we prevented the creation of one or more terror corridors on our borders," The Turkish leader said while underlining the importance of Turkey's fight against terror groups both at home and abroad.

TURKEY-AZERBAIJAN TIES BASED ON "THE ONE NATION TWO STATES" PRINCIPLE



Touching upon Turkey and Azerbaijan ties, which rest upon the principle of 'one nation two states', Erdoğan called for further cooperation to turn the region into a peace basin.



"The difficult struggle that lasted for 44 days resulted in a victory for Azerbaijan. Thus, the Azerbaijani lands and Karabakh, which had been under occupation for nearly 30 years, were liberated."

ERDOĞAN VOWS TO PROTECT RIGHTS OF TURKISH CYPRIOTS