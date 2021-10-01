 Contact Us
Video Erdoğan criticizes western nations over inhumane policies towards refugees
10.01.2021 18:29
Go to next video when video is over
Subscribe

Erdoğan criticizes western nations over inhumane policies towards refugees

Speaking at the Turkish National Grand Assembly in capital Ankara on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hailed Turkey's enterprising and humanitarian foreign policy to ensure international peace and security. Erdoğan praised Turkey's enterprising and humanitarian foreign policy, criticizing western nations for their policies towards refugees.

"From Palestine and Jerusalem to Kashmir, from Rohingya Muslims to everyone who lives under the pressure of security and poverty in Africa, we will keep our hearts open for everyone," Erdoğan stressed in his address to the Turkish lawmakers on Friday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech at the Turkish National Grand Assembly in the capital Ankara.

"We will defend the rights of our Crimean brothers in the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and we will follow the Uyghur Turks' enjoyment of human rights in the broadest sense on the basis of China's territorial integrity," Erdoğan said in a statement.

ERDOĞAN HAILS 'ENTERPRISING AND HUMANITARIAN' FOREIGN POLICY


Erdoğan praised Turkey's enterprising and humanitarian foreign policy, criticizing western nations for their policies towards refugees.

"While Turkey alone opened its arms to 4 million oppressed people, there were some who panicked in the face of a few thousand refugees based on its borders, and showed inhumane behavior by leaving aside the rights and the law. The fate of tens of thousands of refugee children who disappeared in Europe is still unknown," Erdoğan pointed out.

ERDOĞAN: PREVENTED CREATION OF TERROR CORRIDORS ON BORDERS


"Thanks to our new understanding of security, which is based on finding and eliminating threats at their source, we prevented the creation of one or more terror corridors on our borders," The Turkish leader said while underlining the importance of Turkey's fight against terror groups both at home and abroad.

TURKEY-AZERBAIJAN TIES BASED ON "THE ONE NATION TWO STATES" PRINCIPLE


Touching upon Turkey and Azerbaijan ties, which rest upon the principle of 'one nation two states', Erdoğan called for further cooperation to turn the region into a peace basin.

"The difficult struggle that lasted for 44 days resulted in a victory for Azerbaijan. Thus, the Azerbaijani lands and Karabakh, which had been under occupation for nearly 30 years, were liberated."

ERDOĞAN VOWS TO PROTECT RIGHTS OF TURKISH CYPRIOTS


Erdoğan also reiterated Turkey's determination to protect its interests and the rights of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean.

"While protecting our rights and interests in the Mediterranean, we supported the steps taken by our Turkish Cypriot brothers towards a two-state solution. In this context, we have taken and will continue to take many important steps, especially the reopening of the Maras region," the president concluded.



Erdoğan criticizes western nations over inhumane policies towards refugees
Erdoğan criticizes western nations over inhumane policies towards refugees
Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson settles legal dispute with Disney
Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson settles legal dispute with Disney
Garbage piled high on Marseille streets after collectors go on strike
Garbage piled high on Marseille streets after collectors go on strike
Turkey-Greece relations: Ankara and Athens at odds over maritime jurisdiction areas
Turkey-Greece relations: Ankara and Athens at odds over maritime jurisdiction areas
Nine COVID-19 patients die in new hospital fire in Constanta
Nine COVID-19 patients die in new hospital fire in Constanta
Thousands of Sudanese people demonstrate in favor of civilian rule
Thousands of Sudanese people demonstrate in favor of civilian rule
Iran conducts military exercises near Azerbaijan border
Iran conducts military exercises near Azerbaijan border
20-year-old Muslim woman, Mariam Ali, to run for 2021 Rome municipal elections
20-year-old Muslim woman, Mariam Ali, to run for 2021 Rome municipal elections
U.S. Congress votes to avert federal government shutdown
U.S. Congress votes to avert federal government shutdown
Hamas chief accuses Arab states that normalize ties with Israel of being isolated from their people
Hamas chief accuses Arab states that normalize ties with Israel of being isolated from their people
North Korea fires new anti-aircraft missile in latest test
North Korea fires new anti-aircraft missile in latest test
Beijing seeks to quell power cut fears, as coal prices soar
Beijing seeks to quell power cut fears, as coal prices soar
Haitians learn from experience to reach Mexico's Tijuana
Haitians learn from experience to reach Mexico's Tijuana
Death toll in prison riot rises to 116, ten decapitated
Death toll in prison riot rises to 116, ten decapitated
UN chief 'shocked' by expulsion of officials by Addis Ababa
UN chief 'shocked' by expulsion of officials by Addis Ababa
Morrison: It's time to give Australians their life back
Morrison: It's time to give Australians their life back