At least 34 killed in attacks by gunmen on villages in Nigeria

At least 34 people have been killed and several homes razed in weekend attacks by gunmen in Nigeria's Kaduna state.

A large number of attackers invaded Madamai and Abun villages in the Kaura Local Government Area on Sunday and wreaked havoc on villagers.

Luka Binniyat, the spokesman for the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, said 10 members of one family were among those killed.

Derek Christopher, a former coordinator of the Kaura Youth Coalition, said gunmen invaded the communities and started shooting sporadically.

Some of the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, he added.

The State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attack and put the casualty figure at 34.

Aruwan said Kaduna State Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai was pained by the attacks and condemned them.

He said the governor had ordered an investigation into the attacks, adding two suspects were being questioned.

According to the reports, troops mobilized in Madamai and came under fire before forcing the assailants to withdraw after an intense exchange.