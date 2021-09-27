Putin to meet Erdoğan in person in Black Sea city of Sochi after two weeks in self-isolation

Published September 27,2021
After two weeks in quarantine, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in person this week, though most of his other meetings will take place via video, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Putin went into self-isolation after a coronavirus outbreak among his staff two weeks ago. The 68-year old Russian president, who has received the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine, was in excellent health, Peskov said, adding that as a safety measure almost no other personal meetings had been scheduled.
Putin and Erdoğan are due to discuss Russian-Turkish relations as well as the situations in Afghanistan and Syria when they meet on Wednesday in the Black Sea city of Sochi.