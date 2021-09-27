News World Putin to meet Erdoğan in person in Black Sea city of Sochi after two weeks in self-isolation

Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are due to discuss Russian-Turkish relations as well as the situations in Afghanistan and Syria when they meet on Wednesday in the Black Sea city of Sochi.

DPA WORLD Published September 27,2021