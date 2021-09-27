Turkey to ratify Paris Agreement on climate by Glasgow summit in November: Erdoğan

Turkey will take a lead role in combatting climate change globally, poised to ratify the Paris Agreement on climate before the Glasgow summit in November, the country's president said Monday.

"We will have completed the ratification process (of Paris Agreement) before Climate Change Summit in Glasgow in November," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said after a nearly three-hour Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan said: "We will prepare and carry out all our medium and long-term development programs under the guidance of the structural transformation required by the green development revolution."

Turkish lawmakers are expected to ratify the Paris Agreement within October.