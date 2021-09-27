No talks on Cyprus until TRNC’s equal status recognized: Turkish Cypriot leader

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will begin official talks if its sovereign equality and international equal status are recognized, the nation's president said Monday.

Speaking to reporters after a tripartite luncheon meeting that included UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades, Ersin Tatar said as no outcome has been reached for 60 years, these talks cannot be continued with the same understanding.

Tatar echoed Guterres' statement, saying there is no urgency to begin formal negotiations in Cyprus as there is no common ground.

Earlier, after leaving the meeting, Tatar told Anadolu Agency that the Turkish side was working "to preserve our position to safeguard the interests of our community, of the Turkish Cypriot people.

"We will be using every opportunity to discuss the way forward," he said.