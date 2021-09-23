Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu meets with world diplomats in New York

Turkey's foreign minister met Wednesday with diplomats from around the world in New York.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held talks with the Secretary-General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric at the newly opened Turkevi Center, or Turkish House, across from UN headquarters.

He also held separate meetings with his counterparts including Abdoulaye Diop of Mali, Vladimir Makei of Belarus, Mohamed Abdirizak of Somalia, Denis Moncada Colindres of Nicaragua, Ayman Safadi of Jordan and Ruslan Kazakbayev of Kyrgyzstan.





