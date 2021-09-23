EU drugs regulator says to decide on Pfizer vaccine booster in early October

 Contact Us
Reuters
Published September 23,2021
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will likely decide in early October whether to endorse a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be given half a year after the initial two-shot course.

"The outcome of this evaluation is expected in early October, unless supplementary information is needed," the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) head vaccines strategy, Marco Cavaleri, told a press briefing on Thursday.

Reuters reported earlier in the day that EMA expects to come to a conclusion on booster doses in early October.