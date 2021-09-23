At least 1 dead, 12 injured in US supermarket shooting

According to the police, at least one person died and 12 people got injured after a shooter opened fire at a supermarket in Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday.

The incident took place in Collierville, a suburban town east of Memphis, at a Kroger grocery store. Town's Police Chief Dale Lane said that one of the victims was killed by the shooter, who died too of a "self-inflicted gunshot wound". He added that some of the victims had "very serious injuries", stating that the toll from the incident could rise.

He described that officers "found people hiding in freezers and in locked offices," identifying the scene as "horrific."

Lane also said that S.W.A.T. teams and several other forces arrived at the area to maintain the security while police were helping people evacuate the building.

He did not to say whether the assaulter was a Kroger employee, adding that the shooting was under investigation by several agencies and the FBI.

In the United Stated, mass shootings and other kinds of gun violence are continuing to be serious problems for the country. Regarding this problem, gun control advocates say that these issues primarily stem from the laws that are relatively loose which make way for another main reason, the prevalence of firearms.