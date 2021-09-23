FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkey will never abandon Rohingya Muslims to their fate

Turkey will never abandon Rohingya Muslims to their fate, the country's foreign minister said late Wednesday.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a tweet that he was honored to co-host an online international high-level event regarding the status of Rohingya in Bangladesh.

"We must continue to work for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingya" to their homeland, he said. "We will never leave Rohingya Muslims to their fate."

Since August 2017, nearly 24,000 Rohingya Muslims have been killed, more than 34,000 thrown into fires, over 114,000 beaten and at least 18,000 Rohingya women and girls raped, according to a report by the Ontario International Development Agency (OIDA).